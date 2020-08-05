Malawi: Aford Purges Mwenifumbo Sympathisers

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) is firing all sympathisers of former executive member Frank Mwenifumbo, saying all those that joined the party with him ceases to be members.

In a statement, party deputy secretary general Grace Tchupa tells party members not to associate with Mwenifumbo.

"Non of you must be seen with Honourable Mwenifumbo or talk about him. If you do,you will be taken as sympathizers, eventually you will be expelled from the party," says the letter in part.

She asked Mwenifumbo to return all party cloth and property he was using before leaving the party.

"He must not use aford name in any way, doing such would prompt legal action.

"All those that joined the party with him have automatically ceased to be members of Aford,"the letter says.

Tchupa says all who would like to follow him must do so in writing before seven days.

"Mwenefumbo has automatically removed himself from Tonse alliance committees

The party tells party officials not talk about Mwenifumbo to the press or other parties, saying those doing so will be expelled from the party.

