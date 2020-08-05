Kenya: Harambee Starlets Player Joins Spanish Side

Harambee Starlets midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso has joined Spanish Division One side EDF Logrono on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who left for Spain on Tuesday, was ecstatic over the move and vowed to repay her new employers faith in her with decent performances.

"It has been a long wait since January and with the pandemic stalling everything, the anxiety was really getting to me. But I'm happy now and my only objective now is to focus on doing my best and understanding myself as a professional on an international stage," said Shilwatso on a phone interview from Spain.

She first underwent a three-month trial back in 2018 with Swedish top flight side Hammarby alongside Lilly Awuor who also signed a two-year deal with German's Verbandsliga side Borussia Pankow a week ago.

Her former coach at Vihiga Queens coach, Alex Alumirah on Wednesday expressed his excitement over the development.

"There is no better satisfaction than seeing players that I have taught, mentored and grown with, showcase their skills to the outside world.

"As a coach I always strive to do my part effectively, but the success of any player is highly dependent on themselves. We engage in lots of one on one discussions with them to know how best they can be helped to succeed. And honestly, that's what makes players from Vihiga Queens outstanding," Alumirah told Nation Sport via phone interview from Vihiga.

Logrono finished seventh in last year's 16-team Spanish Division one competition with 24 points gained from recording three draws, seven wins and six losses.

Similar to most of her Harambee Starlets teammates who have also signed international deals in the last seven months, Shilwatso who started her football career from humble beginnings at Ibinzo Girls High School, was also identified by scouts during last year's Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's Challenge where Kenya downed hosts Tanzania 2-0 to clinch the title.

All eyes are now set on Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam who is set to complete her move to Swedish top-tier side Djugardens IF after seven other teammates successfully made their moves.