Zimbabwe: Humanitarian Disaster Looms As City Runs Dry in the Midst of Covid-19 Peak

4 August 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
Harare is in a serious water crisis further exposing the vulnerable residents to the lethal COVID 19 virus. The City has attributed poor water supply to shortage of water treatment chemicals.

"We are currently facing challenges in procurement of water chemicals. This has seen us being forced to reduce water production", reads part of the statement from the local authority.

Water production has sunk low to below 150 megalitres per day against a demand of 1200 megalitres per day as the City is now running out of water treatment chemicals.

The situation has led to convergence of residents mainly women at public water points in most high-density suburbs such as Mabvuku, Tafara, Kuwadzana, Glenview and Budiriro as people look for the precious liquid.

The shortage of water treatment chemicals to the City come at a time when the government is supposed to comply to the High Court Order by availing funds to the local authority to improve water supply during the Covid pandemic.

The Ministry of Local Government have failed to respond to correspondence by CHRA and confirm whether it has availed funds to the City of Harare for water provision in compliance with the 31st March 2020, High Court Order.

Public water points which has become alternative water sources for domestic purposes has become potential hotspots for the contraction and spread of the notorious COVID virus.

CHRA call upon the government to comply to the provisions of the High Court Order by expediting the release of funds for water provision to avoid a serious humanitarian catastrophe.

Source: Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

