Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Laments Disaster-Plagued Term of Office

B Jequete/Deutsche Welle
(File photo).
4 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

President Emerson Mnangagwa has lamented over the country's political crisis, blaming "a divisive opposition" and Western sanctions for his government's failure to deliver an economic turnaround.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Mnangagwa said his term has been plagued by disasters naming cyclone idai, drought and now COVID-19 among other challenges, though he vowed to emerge triumphant.

"Undoubtedly, my administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since its inauguration. These included the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic

"Added to this, is economic aggression, local currency manipulation and detractors who fear the inevitable imminent success of our reforms," said Mnangagwa.

He added that his government will continue to strike a balance between peace and stability and protection of civil rights on the other hand.

"In this regard, we will continue to strive to achieve the delicate balance between the maintenance of peace and security on the one hand and protecting civil liberties and individual rights on the other," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.