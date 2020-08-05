Zimbabwe: MDC-A Councillor Kurauone Denied Bail

Masvingo — Urban MDC-A Ward 4 Clr Godfrey Kurauone, who is facing charges of criminal nuisance and barricading traffic along Mashava-Zvamahande road on Friday, has been denied bail.

Clr Kurauone yesterday appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Ms Patience Madondo who denied him bail, despite frantic efforts by his lawyer Mr Dereck Charamba to be granted such.

He was then remanded in custody pending trial on August 18, 2020. Kurauone allegedly posted a video of a song in which he is calling for immediate removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He also burnt tyres along the Mashava-Zvamahande road disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. Kurauone was arrested by officers from the Law and Order Section while he was reporting at the Police provincial headquarters in fulfilment of his bail conditions for a similar case.