Senegal: Office of Les Echos Newspaper Attacked, Vandalized

press release

The office of Les Echos newspaper in Dakar was attacked and vandalized by elements of the Moustarchidine Wal Moustarchidati movement on Monday, August 3, following the newspaper's report that Serigne Moustapha Sy had tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Moustarchidine wal Moustarchidati movement came out of the bosom of the Tidian brotherhood. It is a movement that originated in the court of Caliph General, Seydi Aboubacar Sy, in the 1970s".

The International Federation of Journalists joins its affiliate, the Union of Information and Communication Professionals (SYNPICS) in condemning this barbaric act and attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

According to a press release issued by SYNPICS, "at least 7 Machintos computers and a television set were damaged and the office vandalized".

The National Executive Bureau (BEN) of SYNPICS expressed its indignation and unreservedly condemns this unspeakable act, which cannot go unpunished in a Republic. " SYNPICS, which is committed to the principles of freedom of expression, strongly condemns these barbaric acts. If the purpose of this attack was to intimidate women and men in the media, it has failed. Journalists who have faced much more serious situations will continue to exercise their duty to inform. "

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said the attack and vandalization of the office of Les Echos Newspaper is a deliberate attack on media freedom and freedom of expression. "Such cowardly attacks are nothing more than signs of intimidation and harassment aimed at antagonising the press by those who feel aggrieved by media reports. Those who feel aggrieved by media reports must seek redress through the right channels and not through acts of terrorism".

The IFJ joins its affiliate SYNPICS in calling on the Senegalese Government to arrest and prosecute those responsible for this attack.