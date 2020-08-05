Malawi: M'mbelwa District Council Buys Boat for Kabuwa Community in Mzimba

Mzuzu — M'mbelwa District Council Monday donated a 20 seater boat worth K750, 000.00 to Kabuwa community in Mzimba South East Constituency.

The donation was made after people in the area had no bridge for 21 years since Valabawo Bridge on Lupachi River which constructed by missionaries was washed away.

In an interview after presenting the boat, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba South East Constituency, Ackson Kalaile said the boat was not a sustainable solution to the problem, saying the crossing point needs a permanent bridge.

"Government will be looking into a long lasting solution which will see a bridge constructed across this river," he said.

Kalaile said almost five lives especially of expectant mothers are lost annually as they travel to and from Nkhunga Health Centre in Nkhotakota for maternity services as it was the only nearest health facility to people in the area.

"Each year we lose about five expectant women on average due to lack of a bridge at this crossing point. Let me promise you that an everlasting solution to this challenge will be found soon," he said.

People of Kabuwa have been facing challenges to access some of their basic needs especially during rainy seasons at Dwangwa Trading Centre in Nkhotakota which is the other side of the river," Kalaile said.

Group Village Head, Lukhwawa said the boat would ease mobility challenges for people in the area.

"We are pleased with this boat but we still ask our MP through the district council to reconsider constructing a bridge across this river," he said.

Lukhwawa said a bridge would a lasting solution to the problem as it would be regarded as one of the development projects to be appreciated in the area.<