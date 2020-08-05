South Africa: Long Road to Transformation in Sport

5 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has reiterated to sports federations that transformation must be taken seriously.

According to the 2018/2019 Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report, swimming and hockey failed to meet their self-set barometer targets on transformation.

"They now have an obligation of making a representation as to why the Minister should not impose one or more of the enforcement measures," the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said on Wednesday.

Cricket was given conditional approval because, among other reasons, they fared poorly on African representation. However, they did achieve 70% of their self-set barometer targets, which is higher than the 50% required to avoid penalty imposition.

On an annual basis, the department releases the EPG report. This year's report was published in June 2020.

"The Minister had an opportunity to study the report and made his assessment on the state of transformation in the 19 codes of sport. Having made his assessment, he is now meeting with the individual federations for the EPG to present their report and to engage further on its findings," the department said.

The Minister said federations should take the issue of transformation seriously, as it is non-negotiable.

"As the Minister of this portfolio, I would be failing the people of South Africa and violating our constitution if I fail to act decisively against sport transformation delinquents," the Minister said.

For those federations that achieve less than 50% of self-set targets, one or more of the following penalties may apply:

- The suspension or withdrawal of government funding.

- The authority to bid or stage international tournaments locally may be revoked.

- The withdrawal of the right to award national colours.

- The withdrawal of the recognition of a national federation, in terms of the National Sport and Recreation Act, 1998 (Act No 110 of 1998, as amended).

These three federations are now required to give a convincing motivation as to why the Minister should not consider enforcing transformation, as per the above penalties.

