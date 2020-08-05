Zimbabwe Dollar Loses Value in Latest Forex Auction Results

4 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The local Zimbabwean dollar has continued to lose value against the United States dollar following Tuesday's foreign currency exchange auction with the official exchange rate now standing at ZWL$80.4663from last week's ZWL$76.7596

An update released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe following today's auction revealed that a total US$18.531.336.74 million was allotted from the 237 bids received.

According to RBZ, the highest bid was ZWL$87.0000 while the lowest stood at ZWL$70.0000.

The average weighted rate was therefore ZWL$80.4663. A total of the 237 bids were received with 36 disqualified accumulating a total amount of US$19.773.961.25 million.

Raw materials stood at US$7.566 million of the allotted amounts whilst machinery and equipment stood at US$4.506.804.60 million.

The retail and distribution sector received US$1. 444.143.82, consumables including spares, tyres, and electricals gobbled US$1.326.311.90, pharmaceuticals and chemicals US$1.710.908.75.

Services loans, dividends and dis-investments was allocated US$1.221.265.77, paper and packaging US$203 000 and Fuel, Electricity and Gas received US$552.802.60

The RBZ says bids that were not eligible in terms of the priority list were disqualified including those with insufficient FCA balances whilst some were allotted on a pro rata basis.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.