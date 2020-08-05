South Africa: Phola Police Station Temporarily Close

press release

All communities serviced by Phola police station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from Mabande Comprehensive High School (1042 Masango Street, Phola Location, Ogies).

To access the station, the community can call 079 605 4760 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly. The telephone lines at Phola police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered. The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 07 August 2020.

The SAPS management apologizes for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Nape Philmon Matlala can also be contacted at 079 495 3917.