South Africa: DA Urges South Africans to Make Their Voices Heard On the Selection of a New Auditor General

5 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Jan De Villiers - DA Member On the Standing Committee On the Auditor General (Scoag)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on all South Africans to make their voices heard and participate in the ongoing public participation process to select the new Auditor General (AG).

Members of the public can send their submissions anonymously to the DA at enocentn@da.org.za.

The AG's office plays a very significant role in our democracy as it assesses whether taxpayer's money is being spent appropriately by the government and other public institutions. It is therefore important that the individual who is selected to lead this organisation is independent, impartial and qualified to hold the government accountable on public spending.

The eight individuals have been shortlisted from the pool of applicants who submitted their names for consideration include:

Dr Moses Gasela

Mr Shabeer Khan

Prof Tankiso Moloi

Ms Tsakani Maluleke

Mr Zakariya Hoosain

Mr Michael Sass

Ms Rachel Kalidass

Mr Edmond Shoko-Lekhuleni

Mr Thembekile Kimi Makwetu, who is the incumbent AG and is scheduled to leave his post in November when his term expires, has carried his responsibilities with fierce independence and integrity. The DA thanks him for his stellar public service.

The successful applicant, who will succeed Mr Makwetu, has big shoes to fill. Their success in this role will depend on how well they will propagate this legacy of excellence that Mr Makwetu has created and continue to defend the independence of the AG's office.

South Africa is currently in the grip of a looting frenzy of Covid-19 funds by ANC aligned individuals. This is in addition to the billions of rands that continue to be wasted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the years, as uncovered by the AG. As a result of this abuse of state resources, the AG's office has become an integral role player in exposing graft that would otherwise have been swept under the carpet.

The DA stands ready to fully participate in a thorough and comprehensive process to select a new AG who is committed to prudent financial management as advocated for by the Public Audit Act and the PFMA. We urge all South Africans to make their submissions to help us in this process.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.