Zimbabwe: Vice President Chiwenga Appointed New Health Minister

New Zimbabwe
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
4 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the new health and child care minister replacing Dr Obadiah Moyo who was expelled after being implicated in corruption scandals involving COVID-19 funds.

In a press statement this afternoon, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Chiwenga had assumed the health and child care portfolio to stabilize, restructure and reform the country's National Health Delivery System.

"In terms of Section 99 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20) Act 2013, His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa has appointed Hon Vice President Dr CDGN Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Child Care.

In making this decision, His Excellency the President has noted the urgent need to stabilise, restructure and reform the National Health Delivery System to better cope with challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and in the process, ensuring a quick turn in national healthcare," said Sibanda.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

