Namibia: Organisation Aims to Craft Environmental Future Leaders

A non-profit organisation, Namibia Environmental Health and Safety Education Project (NEHESEP) is on a mission to educate teachers and learners from across the country about the environment and health and safety in schools.

Founded by Ester Haikola, the organisation was established last year to tackle environmental and health societal challenges through education.

In an interview with Youth Corner, Haikola pointed out the environmental challenges the country is facing, such as water scarcity, littering, pollution, climate change, drought, deforestation, depletion of natural resources, among others, adding that it is their mandate to minimise them.

"There is a need to involve and empower young people in environmental activities to be able to make crucial decisions during some difficult changes in our global environment over the next few decades.

The mission is to educate the nation and schools about their environment, health and safety to provide sustainable solutions to environmental health societal problems," she stated.

The organisation believes that in order to achieve long-term solutions, a sustained environmental education programme should be implemented in schools that will help the new generations think differently about their natural resources, the environmental challenges faced by schools and the country at large.

According to them, health and safety, especially regarding the Covid 19 pandemic, would be stressed by making sure that schools adhere to the Covid-19 rules and would be the safest places for everyone, to lessen pupils dropping out of school due to the pandemic. The project targets all schools in Namibia, in all 14 regions, both primary and secondary. Objectives of the project would be reached by re-establishing and strengthening environmental health and safety clubs in schools, which will be responsible for educating learners and teachers on such matters. To carry out some of the activities, the organisation is pleading to the nation for sponsorships.

"Due to Covid-19 we are not able to reach many but we are going to use online platforms. However, we need to use cameras and someone's studio, therefore we need N$7 000 per month to pay the photographer and videographer," said Haikola.

- ashikololo@nepc.com.na