Malawi: Magga Drills Tailors in Face Mask Making

4 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By George Mponda

Dedza — Malawi Girl Guides Association (MAGGA) has trained Dedza tailors from the area of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kaphuka and Kachindamoto to produce face masks and sanitary pads with sewing machines.

In an interview, MAGGA Project Officer, Tamanda Mlumbe said as one way of combating the spread of the novel corona virus, they have decided to train tailors how to make face masks and they will in turn impart their knowledge to mother groups.

She said that, "This project is being implemented in Dedza, Salima and Mangochi and we are targeting 170 schools."

The Project Officer said each mother group is expected to produce 3,500 reusable face masks which would be given to girls who are currently out of school due to Covid-19.

"In the past, we were sewing sanitary pads by hand but this time, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated sewing machines that is why we are here training these community," Mlumbe disclosed.

She added that, "We are training the tailors so that they should teach Mother groups how to make sanitary pads and face masks of high quality."

Mlumbe said MAGGA has set aside over K 21 million for the project which would benefit girls from 140 schools in Dedza, Salima and Mangochi.

Primary School Education Advisor (PEA) for Kapiri Zone, Esinta Selemani hailed MAGGA for the initiative which she said would protect many girls from Corona virus.

"A majority of girls in our schools cannot afford to access personal protective equipment and with this training, mother groups will now be able to produce face masks which will be easily accessible to the girls who are at home," she said.

