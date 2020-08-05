Zimbabwe: Heart-Rending Scenes As Abducted Muchehiwa Brought to Court in Ambulance

4 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Critically Ill Tawanda Muchehiwa was Tuesday presented before a Bulawayo magistrate in the company of his doctor who conveyed him at Tredgold Building on an ambulance.

This follows High Court judge, Martin Makonese's ruling compelling the police to bring him before court within 72 hours.

Muchehiwa, nephew to former ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was abducted by suspected state security agents Thursday last week in the Bulawayo City Centre.

On Saturday, Justice Makonese declared his detention was illegal and ordered he be brought before a Bulawayo magistrate within 72 hours.

Muchehiwa was dumped near his Mahatshula home at around 10 pm Saturday with multiple injuries all over his body.

This was almost five hours after Justice Makonese's order.

In compliance with the High Court order, police Tuesday presented Muchehiwa to Bulawayo magistrate Shepard Munjanja after he was brought in an ambulance.

The court was forced to sit at the Bulawayo Magistrate Tredgold driveway entrance as Muchehiwa could not walk or talk.

Journalists and Muchehiwa's relatives were not allowed to attend the makeshift court proceedings.

"In compliance with the High Court order, police today (Tuesday) brought the patient at Bulawayo Magistrate Tredgold Court.

"The patient was accompanied by a doctor because he is in a very bad shape in drip," said Muchehiwa's lawyer Nqobani Sithole in an interview with New Zimbabwe.Com after the closed court session.

Muchehiwa was taken back to a local health facility where he is being treated for various wounds sustained during his torture ordeal with captors.

His uncle, Mathuthu's home was ransacked by police on the same evening he was arrested.

Police were purportedly looking for subversive material linking the journalist and his relatives to the July 31 anti-government protests which were foiled by state security.

Mathuthu's other nephew, Advent appeared in court Friday and was granted free bail by a magistrate.

He is facing charges of incitement as defined in section 187 9(1) (b) as read with section 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal law Codification and Reform Act.

