(Monrovia, Liberia): His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of Mr. Emmanuel Nuquay as Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

President Weah thanked Mr. Nuquay for his service to the nation and also wished him well in his new endeavors.

The Liberian Chief Executive appointed Mr. Nuquay to the position in 2018, few weeks after his inauguration.