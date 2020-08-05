Namibia: Namas Go Online

THE executive committee of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) announced today that the 10th award show will be delivered online.

The much anticipated music award event was initially scheduled to take place on 2 May at the Swakopmund Dome, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The NAMA executive chairperson, Tim Ekandjo, said the event will take place over an 8-full weekend period starting from 15th August, ending on 14 November.

"We will award four categories over a full weekend, two on Saturday and two on Sunday. All the mini NAMA shows will start at 16h00," he said.

Ekandjo said for the first time in history, all the nominees will have an opportunity to perform their nominated songs.

"This year we will also give every nominee a flat participation fee of N$3 000 taking into consideration that Covid-19 has resulted in a loss of income for so many artists. In addition, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to a Covid-19 relief fund in support of Namibian artists and the live music entertainment industry that have lost all their income during the pandemic restrictions," Ekandjo said.

He said the NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view to people who bought a ticket to the show.

"To attend the NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts and to view it live as it happens online, on your mobile or on laptops, computers or Smart TV's, you will have to purchase a ticket. Once you have purchased a ticket you will receive a message containing your secure unique logon details to stream the show live. Your ticket gives you access to the live show in addition the ability to view the NAMA concert again within 48 hours afterwards. All of the concerts will be re-broadcast again to everyone else, on NBC Television as well in 3 days after the live concert happened," Ekandjo said.