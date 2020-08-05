Namibia: 'My Hepatitis E Experience'

TEOPHELUS Shakwamwe realised something was wrong when he was tired all the time and his urine became dark.

Shakwamwe (35), who lives at Goreangab in Windhoek, says at the time he had heard about the hepatitis E outbreak in the city's informal settlements, but did not think it would hit so close to home.

Many Goreangab residents do not have access to toilets and sanitation facilities in their homes, and Shakwamwe has to visit the bushes to answer nature's call.

Hepatitis E is a liver disease caused by a virus known as the hepatitis E virus. The disease is usually spread through fecal matter in contaminated water. Preventing infection involves frequent hand washing, maintaining good hygiene and using clean water.

Shakwamwe says he was diagnosed with hepatitis E on 2 September 2018 and had to visit the doctor for follow-ups for a whole month.

He finally recovered in October 2018.

"I used to get symptoms such as loss of appetite, body weakness and dark urine. I was prescribed medication and injections," he says.

Shakwamwe says he is not sure how he contracted the virus, but nurses at the hospital told him it could have been through contaminated water.

"I used to maintain cleanliness around my place at Goreangab. At the time I was living alone in my shack," he says.

He now practises better hygiene and advises other Namibians living at informal settlements to maintain good hygiene - not only to prevent them from getting infected with hepatitis E, but also Covid-19.

Another resident, Jonas Halwodi (38), says he was diagnosed with hepatitis E in 2018 and has fully recovered.

Halwodi thinks he may have contracted it through open defecation.

"I may have contracted it by relieving myself in the riverbed, since we don't have access to toilets," he says.

He says he started practising better hygiene, drinks a lot of water and has cut out salt and cooking oil, as advised by health professionals.

"I was living with my wife and two children, and they were very supportive. I was so worried I would pass it on to my family that I even told my wife, who was pregnant at the time, to share the bed with the kids, but she chose not to," he says.

"We consulted the doctor to make sure she did not contract the virus, since pregnant women are more vulnerable to hepatitis E. Fortunately, she did not contract it, and the doctor told us not to separate because of the virus," he says.

Halwodi says he used a separate cup to drink from to avoid the further spread of the virus.

"It is said that hepatitis E is contracted through dirty water and unhygienic environments. I am urging people to adhere to the government's guidelines, because it helps curb the further spread of hepatitis E, Covid-19 and many other viruses," he says.

Windhoek-based Dr Ferlin de Almeida says hepatitis E is self-limiting, meaning it recovers by itself depending on one's immune system.

"One can recover within four weeks, or within six months," she says.

De Almeida confirms the prevention of hepatitis E is similar to the prevention of Covid-19.

"Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands," she says.

As of 17 May this year, a total of 7 711 hepatitis E cases have been reported since the start of the outbreak late in December 2017, the World Health Organisation says.

According to statstics from the Ministry of Health and Social Services from late April, hepatitis E deaths stand at 65, of which 26 are maternal deaths.

The ministry last month said it was keeping tabs on the fight against hepetatis E amid the Covid-19 pandemic.