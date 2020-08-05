Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa Celebrates ACC Chief Investigator Removal

CONVICTED former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa celebrated the removal of the Anti-Corruption Commission investigator, Phelem Masule.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila removed Masule this week citing alleged irregularities.

The position is key to the Fishrot scandal.

Hanse-Himarwa, on her Facebook account today, called out Masule for being part of an "evil cabal".

"Phelem Masule was amongst the evil cabal which connived against me to create artificial crime against me, they connived by using institutions, systems and processes," she said.

"I was corruptly persecuted by agents in the system because they were brought in with relaxed favours. It was a political witch-hunt, God knows and all honest and best legal minds in Namibia knew justice was raped to persecute Katrina the thorn in some (people's) flesh," she said.

Last year Hanse-Himarwa was found by guilty of corruption by High Court judge Christie Liebenberg for removing two names of beneficiaries from original mass housing project list at Mariental.

Hanse-Himarwa could not be reached for comment.