Namibia: RMB Namibia Gets New Head

5 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

RMB Namibia has appointed Philip Chapman as its new chief executive officer.

Chapman also serves as the FirstRand Namibia Executive Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Moreover, the new RMB head previously served as its corporate credit chief. He also played a vital role as RMB Credit co-head regionally.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Chapman's vast banking experience spans almost two decades, having worked in corporate banking roles in South Africa and Namibia, and most recently headed FNB commercial and business Banking.

FirstRand Namibia chief executive officer designate, Conrad Dempsey welcomed Chapman in his new responsibility and said with his experience both in RMB and FNB commercial, the company looks forward to further aligning its business model to bring solutions relevant to the needs of clients in the years to come.

"With Phillip at the helm of RMB, we are sure to steer through the post-pandemic era towards a better business and better Namibia," Dempsey noted.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.