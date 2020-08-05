Namibia: RMB Namibia Gets New Head

RMB Namibia has appointed Philip Chapman as its new chief executive officer.

Chapman also serves as the FirstRand Namibia Executive Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Moreover, the new RMB head previously served as its corporate credit chief. He also played a vital role as RMB Credit co-head regionally.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Chapman's vast banking experience spans almost two decades, having worked in corporate banking roles in South Africa and Namibia, and most recently headed FNB commercial and business Banking.

FirstRand Namibia chief executive officer designate, Conrad Dempsey welcomed Chapman in his new responsibility and said with his experience both in RMB and FNB commercial, the company looks forward to further aligning its business model to bring solutions relevant to the needs of clients in the years to come.

"With Phillip at the helm of RMB, we are sure to steer through the post-pandemic era towards a better business and better Namibia," Dempsey noted.