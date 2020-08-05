Ghana: Vatican Provides €99,785.56 to Caritas Ghana to Fight Covid-19

5 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and Caritas Internationalis COVID-19 Response Funds at the Vatican, has awarded 99,785.56 euros grant to Caritas Ghana for interventions on COVID-19 in Ghana.

The implementation of the intervention which would span over a three-month period would focus on the Catholic Archdioceses of Accra, Cape Coast, Tamale and Kumasi.

Mr Samuel Zan Akologo, Executive Secretary of Caritas Ghana who disclosed this in a Zoom Webinar Conference, ( a virtual ceremony), said about 2,570 individuals are expected to benefit from the grant project.

Caritas Ghana is the relief and development organisation of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC).

Participating in the virtual event were Dr Aloysius John, Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Monsignor Pierre Cibamo, Vatican Ecclesiastical Liaison to Caritas Internationalis, the Most Reverend Philip Naameh, President of the GCBC and Archbishop of Tamale; Most Reverend Gabriel Justice Anokye, Archbishop of Kumasi and President of Caritas Africa.

The rest included Most Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu, Episcopal President of Caritas Ghana and Very Reverend Father Lazarus Anondee, Secretary General of the National Catholic Secretariat (NCS).

Also participating were the Development Officers from the target project focus dioceses, Staff of Caritas Ghana, DEPSOCOM, The Catholic Standard Newspaper and Newswatchgh.com, a faith based news portal.

In a solidarity message, Dr Aloysius John on behalf of the managers of the Grant, congratulated Caritas Ghana and the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference for all their progressive interventions during the outbreak of this pandemic

He, however, noted that it was necessary that all join hands in solidarity to effectively fight COVID-19 by protecting and providing for the vulnerable in our society.

He admonished the team to support the effort to ensure that everything meant for the vulnerable was used appropriately.

Citing an example, he said "800 young girls known as 'Kayayie who were affected and displaced through the government demolition of illegal structures, including 200 People Living with Disabilities to be provided with food items.

According to him, 800 displaced women and their children would be provided with blankets and mats while 100 Caritas Ghana Staff, Arch Diocesan Caritas Officers and National Catholic Secretariat Staff would have virtual training on Safeguarding Procedures and Mechanisms.

About 800 workers of health facilities in the remote areas of the four Archdioceses, he said, would be provided with face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (sanitizers, veronica buckets and liquid soap).

Mr Zan Akologo explained that there would be media sensitization, dissemination of information on behavioral change measures, while religious and traditional leaders, Parish priests, opinion leaders, faith-based organisations in the four Archdioceses, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), among others.

Touching on the overall objective of the project, the Caritas Ghana Executive Secretary said that it would guarantee access to basic livelihood security services (food, shelter, medicine) for the poor and vulnerable.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.