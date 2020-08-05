Ghana: AGRA President Named Among '100 Most Reputable Africans of 2020'

5 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Dr Agnes Kalibata, has been named by Reputation Poll International as among the '100 Most Reputable Africans of 2020'.

AGRA in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times said the 2020 list of '100 Most Reputable Africans' featured 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education and business.

Other leaders named on the list, the statement mentioned included Dr Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa from Ethiopia and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

The statement said Dr Kalibata joined AGRA as its President in September 2014.

It said, "Dr Kalibata leads the organisation's efforts with public and private partners to ensure a food secure and prosperous Africa through rapid, inclusive, sustainable agricultural growth, improving the productivity and livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers in Africa."

Dr Kalibata in her remarks after the award said: "She was thrilled to be included among this list of African change makers."

"My inclusion in this list is due in large part to the excellence of the team and partners I have around me who believe strongly that change can and will come to African agriculture," she said.

The statement said under Dr Kalibata's leadership, "AGRA is working to increase the incomes and improve food security for 30 million farming households in 11 African countries by 2021 through targeted investments to strengthen three core areas, support to institutional capacity and a stronger policy reform environment; stronger input delivery systems in agriculture, and growing public/private partnerships for inclusive agricultural growth."

