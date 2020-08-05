Ghana: Residents Demo Against Malfunctioning Awoshie Highway Traffic Lights

There was chaos yesterday on the Onyinase Mangoase road in Accra as some residents demonstrated demanding for streets lights, following the killing of a young man on the road by a vehicle.

The angry residents numbering about 400 who were clad in red bands and singing war songs blocked the roads leading to Ablekuman, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Kwashieman affecting traffic as drivers who were plying the road became stranded.

Two rails and a non functioning traffic pole were damaged during the disturbances.

It took the intervention of the personnel from Formed Police Unit (FPU) and the Military to restore calm to the area and also ensure the free flow of traffic around 10:10 a.m.

In an interview with some of the residents, they claimed the absence of the lights for more than four years at the area, posed danger to commuters and drivers.

According to them pedestrians had been killed and others maimed as a result of frequent knock-down of persons by vehicles.

The residents said they would continue with the demonstrations to draw the attention of authorities to ensure the lights were fixed for safety on the roads.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times on the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge said on Monday, at about 9:30 p.m the Anyaa Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) was informed that a pedestrian had been knocked down near the Awoshie Mangoase traffic light.

The Police PRO said the victim, Thomas Nyamevor, 29 was rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital by the suspect driver Dzowie Geoffrey, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tenge said yesterday, the youth numbering about 400 blocked the road, citing frequent knock- down of pedestrians on that stretch of the road and blaming it on the absence of traffic lights.

She said the driver was currently in the custody of the Police assisting in investigations.