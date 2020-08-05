Ghana: Thanksgiving Service Held for NDC Running Mate

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang last Tuesday attended a thanksgiving service in Accra after her outdooring the previous day.

Ms Mawuena Trebarh,Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Office of the Vice Presidential Candidate 2020 noted in a statement released in Accra on Monday.

The statement said the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, in his sermon acknowledged that Christians should dabble in politics with truth and integrity as against the politics of insults and violence.

"You are coming in at a time when our politics is bedeviled with all sorts of negative things but as a Christian, do not go that way," he cautioned.

He spoke against the lynching of an old helpless woman after being accused of being a witch.

He told the NDC running mate that the mandate she was seeking from Ghanaians should be one to lead and be a servant who would care for the poor, helpless, and marginalised and those who do not count in society, as well as champion the course of the vulnerable.

The presiding bishop advised her to constantly carry the value of peace along in her political journey, saying, "Carry peace, walk with peace, talk about the need for peace and let people know you stand with the God of peace".

Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang expressed gratitude to God for how far He has brought her and said she viewed her new position as an important step God has placed in her path.

"I do not intend to take this step all by myself; I am trusting God as I take this step and asking everyone to come on this journey with me," she said.

Prayers were said for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and a bible presented to her to symbolise her acceptance to follow God's guiding principles in her new position.

Family members, friends and members of the NDC attended the service which took place at the Asbury Dunwell Chapel at the Methodist Church headquarters.

The current leader and flagbearer of the party for the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in December is John Dramani Mahama.

The vice-presidential candidate of the NDC is Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a university in Ghana, and has also served as a Minister of Education, among her numerous internationally acknowledged credentials, the statement said.