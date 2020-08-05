South Africa: Action Against the Guptas 'Long Overdue' - but Extradition Process Must Speed Up

5 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the action instituted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom against the Guptas and several former Eskom officials.

See Daily Maverick article here: Guptas, Brian Molefe, head a rogue's gallery pursued by Eskom, SIU to recover R3.8bn

On Monday, the power utility announced that together with the SIU, it had issued a summons at the North Gauteng High Court to recover some R3.8-billion. The summons relates to funds it says were illegally diverted to help the Guptas' mining operations, and payments it indicates were unlawfully made to Trillian.

Damages are being sought against the three Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, and their business associate, Salim Essa, as well as several former Eskom board members and the former minister, Mosebenzi Zwane. The summons also lists former Eskom senior managers Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels as defendants.

The Foundation's executive director, Neeshan Balton, said that Eskom's attempt at recouping the funds is encouraging, but that the actual recovery of the money would be a measure of real success.

"After an unduly long time, we're seeing some action being taken against the Guptas. This is long overdue. One hopes that this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.