South Africa: Action Against the Guptas 'Long Overdue' - but Extradition Process Must Speed Up

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the action instituted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom against the Guptas and several former Eskom officials.

On Monday, the power utility announced that together with the SIU, it had issued a summons at the North Gauteng High Court to recover some R3.8-billion. The summons relates to funds it says were illegally diverted to help the Guptas' mining operations, and payments it indicates were unlawfully made to Trillian.

Damages are being sought against the three Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, and their business associate, Salim Essa, as well as several former Eskom board members and the former minister, Mosebenzi Zwane. The summons also lists former Eskom senior managers Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels as defendants.

The Foundation's executive director, Neeshan Balton, said that Eskom's attempt at recouping the funds is encouraging, but that the actual recovery of the money would be a measure of real success.

"After an unduly long time, we're seeing some action being taken against the Guptas. This is long overdue. One hopes that this...