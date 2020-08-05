South Africa: Stop the Looting - Holomisa Proposes That the Executive Be Dissolved and Replaced By a Caretaker Administration

5 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa believes the ANC is incapable of curtailing corruption, as members of the ruling party and their connections continue to face allegations of looting during the pandemic. His suggestion: dissolve the national executive and appoint a caretaker administration until the 2024 elections.

United Democratic Movement (ANC) leader Bantu Holomisa has argued that the African National Congress (ANC) has repeatedly failed to act on allegations of corruption, and the country should consider dissolving the executive and appointing a mix of members of civil society and the judiciary to govern the country until the 2024 elections to avoid further state dysfunction.

"ANC members at a higher level seem to be looting with impunity, and this is not new," he said on Wednesday.

Holomisa cited a list of corruption scandals from the Arms Deal and Sarafina 2, to State Capture and Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) deals. He said President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration had failed to live up to its anti-corruption promises, as few allegations had resulted in prosecutions.

During an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, party leaders are reported to have pushed back against suggestions that they should discourage their family members from doing business...

