South Africa: Hiding Behind the Law to Avoid Taking Action On Corruption

opinion

Most South Africans are justifiably angry about the continued failure by the state to prosecute individuals implicated in corruption. While it is important that more corrupt politicians be prosecuted, convicted, and appropriately punished (a mandatory 15 years prison sentence is prescribed for corruption), this is not the only manner in which they could be held accountable. Political parties - specifically the ANC - can take action against their members. But they often don't, hiding instead behind the law to protect their own from the consequences of their corrupt or other incendiary behaviour.

Earlier this week Ace Magashule, Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) claimed in a statement that the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was "outraged and deeply embarrassed" about allegations of corruption levelled at some ANC leaders, members and their families. "We unequivocally condemn all forms of corruption, dishonesty and state capture involving the public and private sectors, including collusion, price-fixing, tender fraud, bribery, illicit financial flows, illegal imports and misuse of tax havens," Magashule claimed. He also said the NEC believed those who looted public resources must face the might of the law.

It is impossible to square this statement with the actions last month of the...