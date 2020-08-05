South Africa: Dutywa Police Recover Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

5 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Dutywa Police and Tactical Response Team Unit arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm with 24 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 at about 06:00 at Doti Locality, Mangathi Village, Dutywa.

The suspect was arrested following police intelligence that he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm with live rounds of ammunition. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to establish if it was not used in the commission of crime around Dutywa and the surrounding areas. The suspect has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 06 August 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.