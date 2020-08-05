South Africa: Dutywa Police Recover Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

press release

Dutywa Police and Tactical Response Team Unit arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm with 24 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 at about 06:00 at Doti Locality, Mangathi Village, Dutywa.

The suspect was arrested following police intelligence that he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm with live rounds of ammunition. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to establish if it was not used in the commission of crime around Dutywa and the surrounding areas. The suspect has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 06 August 2020.