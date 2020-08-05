South Africa: Minister's Plan to Feed School Children Following Court Ruling Lacks Detail

analysis

The Minister of Basic Education and the provincial MECs have filed their court ordered plans on how they will fully resume the School Nutrition Programme. However, SECTION27 expressed deep disappointment and concern with fundamental aspects of the substance of the national education department's affidavit.

"Our main concern is that the affidavit does not constitute a reasonable, coherent and comprehensive plan and programme, capable of implementation," said Faranaaz Veriava, SECTION27's head of the education rights programme. SECTION27 was the legal representative for two Limpopo School Governing Bodies, key applicants in the case.

On 16 July, Judge Potterill declared in a stinging court order that the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, had a constitutional and statutory duty to ensure that the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) provides a daily meal to all qualifying learners. The judgment further ordered that within 10 days the ministers and eight provincial education MECs submit plans and programmes to the court regarding how they will go about reinstating the NSNP.

The Minister of basic Education Angie Motshekga submitted her plan for the reinstatement of the National School Nutrition Plan on Friday, 31 July, as per instruction by Judge Poterill's court order....