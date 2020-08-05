Kenya: 48 Members of Migori Family Infected With Covid-19

5 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernadine Mutanu

At least 48 members of the same family tested positive for the coronavirus after one of them travelled from Nairobi to upcountry, the Health ministry said Wednesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said during the daily Covid-19 briefing Wednesday that the disease has spread across three generations of an extended family in Migori.

Mr Kagwe confirmed the infections as he announced 671 new Covid-19 cases. He said 633 of the new cases were Kenyans and 33 foreigners.

Nairobi continues to lead with the highest new Covid-19 cases (376), followed by Kiambu 112, Machakos 20, Kisumu 16 and Mombasa six.

Another 603 patients recovered from the virus, bringing Kenya's total recoveries to 9,930. The CS said 436 were on home-based care and 167 were discharged from various hospitals.

Covid-19 fatalities in the country reached 391 after three more patients died overnight, the Mr Kagwe said.

