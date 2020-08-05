South Africa: Duo Arrested for Stock Theft

5 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Hartswater are investigating a case of stock theft after two women were arrested.

It is alleged that on 04 August 2020, the Kimberley Highway Patrol followed up on intelligence information about suspected stolen stock at Camelford.

Upon searching the said place, the members found freshly cut meat pieces, hag saws, angle grinder and butcher knives with blood stains.

The two women found at the scene could not explain how they got the meat. They were both arrested and are expected to appear before Hartswater Magistrates' Court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen stock. Police investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

