South Africa: Focus On Banyana Banyana's Mambush. Limpopo Lady Who Set Banyana Banyana Ablaze

Meet Banyana Banyana star Rhoda 'Mambush' Mulaudzi.

"Other people were born to be doctors, others to be stars in various fields; I was born to play football," said Rhoda from Belarus where she has signed with giants FC Dinamo Minsk.

"I love what I am doing and I would like to play football as long as my legs could carry me. This is the sport that has given me what I have today and I am very grateful for this opportunity," she said.

"I have managed to become an independent individual and have managed to help my parents especially being a first born."

Having travelled the world over with this sport, Mambush as Rhoda is popularly known says she is not thinking of easing up yet.

"I am in good shape and I will continue to push myself to the limit. I was born to play football and I am living my dream," she laughed.

Born in Limpopo, Rhoda moved to Soweto with her parents and that is where the bug for football started.

Having played for Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side, it didn't take national team coaches time to draft her into the senior women's national team.

She has been part of the Banyana Banyana side to conquer the COSAFA Region in the recent past.

In 2017, Mambush joined Canberra United where she set the scene ablaze with her goal-scoring exploits and earned herself lots of fans Down Under.

"I had one of the best moments of my career in Australia. I seem to have just hit top form and people in Canberra really loved me," she recalled.

From Australia, she moved to Cyprus where she turned out for Apollon Ladies before re-joining Sundowns for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season helping the Chloorkop side win the inaugural SAFA National Women's League.

Despite joining the team midway in the season, Mambush scored 36 goals from a mere 15 games which translate to more than two goals per game.

"As we begin the month of August, which is the Women's Month, I would like to encourage upcoming female budding football players to work hard and believe in themselves.

"Women football is growing in leaps and bounds and I want to encourage upcoming youngsters to believe in themselves, focus and believe in themselves. Everything will come together. There is life, good life in playing football," she concluded adding that women football sponsors, Sasol need to be commended for a job well done they have done for the sport to date.

The amount of effort put by the Football Association (SAFA) especially President Danny Jordaan and sponsors SASOL, needs to be commented. Women football has immensely benefited from SAFA's determination aided by SASOL sponsorship.