South Africa: Two Life Term Imprisonment for Gang Affiliate - Port Elizabeth

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Gang Investigation) for their excellent investigation which led to the accused being sent to prison for a very long time.

The accused, Neville Von Belling was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High court for two separate cases of murder and attempted murder committed in September and October 2018 in Helenvale.

On 30 September 2018 at about 08:30, Roshayn Williams (27) was standing at the corner of Uranus Street when he was shot several times. The suspect ran away.

Three days later on, 03 October 2018 at about 19:30, Xavier Jassen(17) was found lying in Sagard Street in Helenvale with gunshot wounds to his head.

Two weeks later after intensive investigation in the area, Von Belling (32) was arrested and charged for murder and attempted murder. He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.

Thorough investigation of the William's murder also implicated Von Belling in that case as well. While appearing in court for the Jassen case, he was arrested and charged for the murder of Roshayn Williams.

On Wednesday, 05 August 2020 he was sentenced on both cases. He was sentenced to 2 x life imprisonment for murder; 2 x attempted murder - 12 and 18 years respectively and 2 x unlawful possession of firearm - 15 years each and 2 x illegal possession of ammunition - 5 years each. The attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition will run concurrent to the life sentences.

Lt Gen Ntshinga praised the investigating officers who were working closely with the prosecuting authority in making sure that the accused remained in custody. 'The incarceration of the accused dictates that heartless criminals such as him are removed from society. Justice has been served and life in prison is a befitting punishment for those criminals who have no respect for human life. Well done to both the prosecuting authority and the SAPS,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga.