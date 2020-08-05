Cameroon: Registration of Electors - Elecam Mobilises, Clarifies Procedure

The electoral college for the election of regional councillors are municipal councillors and traditional rulers.

Cameroon's elections institution, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) is getting set for the expected first-ever election of regional councillors in the country.

Besides the material organization, ELECAM is in charge of the registration of electors who are municipal councillors and traditional rulers. Some municipal councillors who spoke to Cameroon Tribune attest that they had already forwarded files for their registration procedure to the council branches of ELECAM. The files have to be forwarded to the head office for scrutiny and publication of the lists of electors at the appropriate time.

Sources at the ELECAM head office in Yaounde say all preparations are taking place for the institution to successfully organise the election whenever the President of the Republic, Paul Biya convenes electors to the polls. The sources indicate that all electors to vote regional councillors must first of all have their names enrolled in the general voters' lists. As for municipal councillors, it is just automatic that they qualify as electors in the regional council elections, considering that they could not have been voted municipal councillors without having been registered in the electoral register. For traditional rulers, ELECAM officials say, they must first of all get their names enrolled in the voters' lists whose revision period will end this August 31, 2020 before qualifying as electors and/ or candidates in the regional council election. At the appointed time, the names of the electors will just be extracted from the electoral registers. There are already growing activities ahead of the convening of the election of regional councillors taking into account the fact that the Head of State, President Paul Biya in recent addresses to the nation has talked about the election.

The Electoral Code in Section 243 (1) provides that, "Regional councillors shall be: delegates of divisions elected by an indirect universal suffrage and representatives of traditional rulers elected by their peers." Concerning the electors, the Electoral Code in Section 248 states that, "Delegates of divisions shall be elected by an electoral college comprising municipal councillors. Representatives of traditional rulers shall be elected by an electoral college composed of 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree indigenous traditional rulers whose designation has been approved in accordance with the regulations in force."