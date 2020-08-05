Malawi: Deputy Minister Verah Kamtukule 'Made to Bloom' Book Wins International Award - 'This Is for Malawi'

5 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The deputy minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation Verah Kamtukule has gained international recognition, winning an award in the 2020 edition of the African Authors Awards with her book, Made to Bloom.

Kamtukule has won the award in women empowerment category dedicated it to Malawi nation.

"All things are possible to them who believe!!!! Made to Bloom brought the African Authors Award 2020 home; the women Empowerment category.

"I accept this with humility and pledge to keep my pen active. To all authors both established and aspiring, know that it is possible. This one is for Malawi for us all," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Made to Bloom is a motivational and inspirational book that takes women on a self-discovery journey.

"Made to Bloom takes you on a journey that will show you things you knew nothing of which are universal for every woman irrespective of age, colour, ethnicity or background. As a woman, you are made to shine and influence your societies with so much grace and honor.

"And no matter how bad your economic standing is in society or family, it cannot stop you from achieving your best because the greatest power is not the one that is projected without and can easily be seen; it is the one that blossoms from within," Kamtukule , a former Miss Environment beauty pageant for Malawi, says of the book.

She has written five books , including Made to Bloom, Absalomic Loss, Professional Women, 29 Things that Destroy Good Men and 41 Things that Destroy Good Men that tackle several contemporary issues but said the award has fired her up to keep writting.

According to Kamtukule, her desire to write books was inspired by stories connected to the struggle she observed and underwent during her upbringing.

Kamtukule , who was the CEO of the Malawi-Scotland Partnership, is a graduate of Chancellor College, a contituent college of the University of Malawi, also holds a masters' degree from the University of Derby.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

