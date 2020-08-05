Malawi: Chakwera Meets Party Secretary Generals - DPP's Jeffrey Among Them

5 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday met political party secretary generals amid heightened political tension as the state continues to arrest some officials from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The secretary generals had an audience with the president under the umbrella of Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD).

The CMD delegation included Grezelder Jeffrey who just weeks ago wrote President Chakwera expressing her displeasure on how the state is on arrests galore, arresting some members of the DPP on allegations of looting, plunder of public resources and corruption but the former ruling party is describing the arrests as political.

CMD executive director Kizito Tenthani said the party secretary generals have implored on the president to ensure his government operationalizes the Political Parties Act.

"This Act is very important. It will entrench our young democracy and will ensure unity amongst political parties," he said.

The Act was passed in 2018.

Tenthani also applauded Chakwera for committing himself to meet the Leader of Opposition every one year to discuss issues of national importance.

Sean Kampondeni, spokesperson for State House said Chakwera want to change the way politics is done in the country.

He said Chakwera is preaching politics of inclusion and tolerance.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.