Malawi: Chakwera Meets Party Secretary Generals - DPP's Jeffrey Among Them

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday met political party secretary generals amid heightened political tension as the state continues to arrest some officials from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The secretary generals had an audience with the president under the umbrella of Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD).

The CMD delegation included Grezelder Jeffrey who just weeks ago wrote President Chakwera expressing her displeasure on how the state is on arrests galore, arresting some members of the DPP on allegations of looting, plunder of public resources and corruption but the former ruling party is describing the arrests as political.

CMD executive director Kizito Tenthani said the party secretary generals have implored on the president to ensure his government operationalizes the Political Parties Act.

"This Act is very important. It will entrench our young democracy and will ensure unity amongst political parties," he said.

The Act was passed in 2018.

Tenthani also applauded Chakwera for committing himself to meet the Leader of Opposition every one year to discuss issues of national importance.

Sean Kampondeni, spokesperson for State House said Chakwera want to change the way politics is done in the country.

He said Chakwera is preaching politics of inclusion and tolerance.