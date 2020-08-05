Malawi: Bail Granted for 'Cash Madam', Magalasi - Court Assesses Sureties

5 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Lilongwe chief resident magistrate Violet Chipao has on Wednesday granted bail to Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi, his co-accused businessperson Dorothy Shonga who prides herself as 'Cash Madam' together with two co-accused persons n a case involving alleged fraud of over K107 million.

Magalasi, a one-time chief economic advisor to former president Peter Mutharika, is accused alongside socialite 'Cash Madam', Mera procurement officer Bright Mbewe and Mera public relations officer Patrick Maulidi, of fraud and money laundering.

All the criminal charges relate to a procurement contract awarded to Vink Enterprises, a company belonging to Shonga, for yet -to-be specified goods and services.

In granting bail on Wednesday, Magistrate Chipao ordered the suspects to pay a cash bond of K5000 000 each and to provide two sureties at a bond of K5 000 each non cash.

The suspects are also expected to surrender travel documents. They will also not to be allowed to leave Lilongwe without informing the commissioner of police and will be required to report once every fortnight to police.

The suspects are also to ensure their availability once needed and are not to interfere with witnesses in any way.

The court was set to meet again in the afternoon to examine sureties before they are released.

The assessments will determine whether the suspects should be released on bail.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

