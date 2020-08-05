Sudan: N. Kordufan's Governor Chairs Deliberative Meeting of Political Forces

Al-Obyed — The Governor of North Kordufan State, Khaled Mostufa Adam Osman, chaired today the deliberative meeting, which has included the coordinative committee of the freedom and change in North Kordufan, and the political forces in the state, and discussed the issues of security and the people's livelihood.

The meeting has discussed the state's major issues that citizens suffer from in terms of their livelihood, provision of services, security, the concern with rural areas' issues, the implementation of the action plan that requires the collaboration of all the society components for the state's development and stability.

The participant at the meeting have asserted their support to the governor during the transitional period, and the work for achieving the revolution's slogans.