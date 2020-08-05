Sudan: Foreign Ministry Appreciates Saudi Proposal to Implement Agreement of Yemeni Government and Southern Council

5 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appreciated the proposal of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hoped that the application of the proposed mechanism would lead to the full implementation of the Riyadh agreement, and support the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

The statement has indicated the Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs follow-up with great appreciation the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for achieving security and stability in Yemen, and its encouragement to all the Yemeni parties to accept the political solutions to reach a comprehensive political solution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.