Sudan: Foreign Ministry Appreciates Saudi Proposal to Implement Agreement of Yemeni Government and Southern Council

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appreciated the proposal of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hoped that the application of the proposed mechanism would lead to the full implementation of the Riyadh agreement, and support the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

The statement has indicated the Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs follow-up with great appreciation the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for achieving security and stability in Yemen, and its encouragement to all the Yemeni parties to accept the political solutions to reach a comprehensive political solution.