Sudan Declares Solidarity With Lebanon's People and Government

5 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan has announced its stance and solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon to overcome the difficult conditions caused by the explosion in Beirut's port.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed in a press statement its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and wished speed recovery to the injured.

The statement has revealed the Sudan's following - up and great concern the repercussions of the explosion which resulted in a large number of dead and wounded, and caused great material losses.

