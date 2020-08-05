Kenya: Five Murder Suspects Set Free Over Lack of Evidence in Busia

5 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Shaban Makokha

The High Court in Busia has acquitted five people, who were charged with the murder of six bouncers in Masebula village, over lack of evidence.

The five, Ronald Oduor Aduol, Caroline Atieno, Boniface Aduol, Gilbert Odhiambo and Christine Apondi were set free after the prosecution failed to prove its case against the suspects.

Judge Kiarie Waweru said in his ruling that the prosecution failed to prove that the five had planned, orchestrated and executed the death of the bouncers on November 15, 2019.

The five were arrested following the death of six bouncers William Omondi, Elvis Odoyo, Richard Oduor, David Okeyo, Evans Onyango and Philip Kwach. The bounces were murdered in a mob attack at Masebula Primary School during a funeral event.

The bouncers had travelled to Masebula village from Nyando constituency in Kisumu County to provide security at a funeral of a local businessman, Johannes Okoth Aduol. One of the suspects, Caroline Atieno was the late Okoth's first wife.

The body of Okoth was discovered with gunshot wounds at Ligingo, on the border of Busia and Siaya counties hours after he went missing under unclear circumstances.

Delivering his ruling Wednesday, Justice Kiarie said that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the five were responsible for the death of the six bouncers since the funeral ceremony was attended by a large crowd.

"The scene of the gruesome killing of the six people who are the subject of this case was at the football pitch of Masebula Primary School. We gather from the evidence there was a mammoth crowd of mourners. Witnesses testified that the football field was full to the brim,"

"This therefore means that the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against anyone of the accused. I accordingly acquit each of them of the offence of murder under section 306 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code," read part of the judgment.

The judge further said that one of the prosecutors had informed the court that the victims were killed by a group of close to forty people.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.