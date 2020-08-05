Somalia: Somali President Condoles Over the Death of Iconic Doctor

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has extended his deepest condolences to the public at large and in particular the family of Dr. Hawa Abdi who died in Mogadishu today.

"Hooyo (Dr.) Hawa Abdi is an irreplaceable icon. This nation is proud of your legacy for mothers and infants, for your selflessness, for all the lives you saved and for ensuring you served Somalia in the least way you could. We cherish you forever. Innalillahi Wainaileyhi raji'un," Farmajo tweeted.

Dr. Hawa Abdi was a renowned human rights activist, medical doctor, and philanthropist who contributed to the country's health sector as she built a hospital during the conflict.

Tributes poured into the death of Dr. Hawa Abdi.

Former PM Hassan Ali Khaire and other political leaders described the late doctor as a patriot who stood up for the poor during the difficult times.