Nigeria Immigration Service Promotes Over 3,500 Officers

5 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) has promoted over 3,500 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the agency's spokesperson, Sunday James, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the total number of senior officers promoted are 100 - 29 to assistant comptroller-general (ACGs) and 71 to comptrollers.

"The number of junior officers who were also promoted within the same period is 3,548 and 118 conversions," it said.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has virtually decorated the seniors among the newly promoted officers, the statement further disclosed.

During the ceremony, Mr Babandede congratulated the affected officers and urged them to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty, in line with the mandate of the Service, especially in furtherance of the Federal Government's policy on ease of doing business.

"He directed that all other officers promoted be decorated at the Zonal and Command levels and warned that any write-up by officers and men must be conveyed through official channels of the Service, not otherwise," the statement said

He promised to empower the DCGs and ACGs to take responsibility.

"Directorates are to receive mails meant for them and treat accordingly, adding that the EDMS is near completion and from now onward no hard copy files will be treated as all correspondence to the CGI will be treated e-based," the statement added.

Mr Babandede said based on the CGI's directive, an Indian caught abusing the expatriate quota approval was arrested for appropriate sanctions.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.