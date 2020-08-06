South Africa: President to Participate in SADC's Organ Troika Summit

5 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today participate in a virtual Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika plus countries contributing troops to the United Nations (UN) Force Intervention Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The DRC will also participate in the summit.

"The summit will consider the United Nations-Southern African Development Community (UN-SADC) engagement on the reconfiguration of the Force Intervention Brigade," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Brigade is a military formation authorised by the UN Security Council, which constitutes part of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC.

