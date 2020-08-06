Nigeria: PDP, APC Bicker Over Alleged Planned Defection of Ortom

6 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

The People Democratic Party (PDP)and the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Benue State have engaged themselves in a war of word over the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, alleged defection plan to the APC.

With Senator Barnabass Gemade defected to APC recently, the APC state Chairman, Abba Yaro, had alleged that Ortom may be the next person that will be joining the APC.

This drew the anger of the PDP and the state government.

In its reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed that Governor Ortom has no plan to defect from PDP to the APC or any other political party.

He said this clarification has become necessary "as it is pertinent to state categorically that Ortom is not contemplating leaving PDP for whatever reason.

"The governor believes that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people decamping from one political party to another," saying: "What is most important at this point is for Nigerians from all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the country."

He added that Ortom is comfortably leading the PDP in Benue State to achieve developmental milestones for the people, and that he remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state.

But in a swift reaction, the state Spokesman of the APC, James Unguga, chided the statement from the governor CPS, describing it as mischievous.

He said the statement mischievously quoted the APC chairman as announcing Ortom's return to the broom party.

"Much as it is safe to ignore the statement and rather watch as the Ortom media handlers are known overtime for anticlockwise statements, which oftentimes negate the actual actions of their boss, it is important to straighten the facts, touching on the quotes foisted on the APC state chairman," he said.

Explaining the party chairman's position while speaking at the decamping ceremony of Gemade in Konshisha last Friday, he had declared that with the return of Senator Gemade, former Speaker, Yakubu Dogora, and other top politicians who left the APC before the 2019 general election, it is possible that the Benue State governor may also follow them to where all Nigerians are headed."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.