Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 457 to 44,890

Nigeria has recorded 457 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 44,890 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 910 to 927 in a single day.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 137 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 76; Plateau, 40; Rivers, 35; Enugu, 34; Oyo, 25; Abia, 23; Delta, 12; Edo and Ebonyi, 11; Cross River and Kwara, 10; Kaduna, nine; Anambra, seven; Ogun, five; Imo and Bauchi, three; Osun and Nasarawa, two each; while Kano and Ekiti recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 44,890 cases of COVID-19. 32,165 patients have been discharged, while 927 persons have died."