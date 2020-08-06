Nigeria: Blacksheep Entertainment to Thrill Nigerians With Fun Party

6 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

With the emergence of the mega entertainment outfit in the Eastern part of Nigeria, Blacksheep Entertainment, has unveiled a fun party tagged, 'Wet, Wild N' Wasted', to quench the taste bud of fun seekers across the country.

Blacksheep Entertainment management announced this during an interactive session with journalists.

Known for sponsoring and flagging bangers and creative events like, "My Confessions 4.0" that remains enshrined in the hearts of fun enthusiasts across the country, Blacksheep Entertainment religiously shines with stunning activities that leaves fun lovers drooling.

Interestingly, its support and sponsorship to the South Eastern Concert and Award, Deeper Laugh Oko, and Soundsplash Awka is just a tip of the iceberg, as it plans to unveil more exciting packages soon.

According to the firm, its staunch fans yearn to know the the team behind the screen of some of their flyers, bulletins, newspapers as sponsors and creators. The Blacksheep Entertainment, however, says the fun party promises to be a blast with a cocktail of activities to massage the soul. It added, "Blacksheep isn't going down".

