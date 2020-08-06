Kenya: Kamworor Recovering Well After Freak Motorbike Accident in June

5 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — World Half Marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor says he is well on the recovery path, getting back into shape after a freak motorbike accident in June left him with head and ankle injuries that required surgery.

Kamworor was hit by a speeding motorbike while on a morning run and had to be treated at St. Luke's Hospital in Eldoret where he underwent a minor surgery with Athletics Kenya accredited doctor Victor Bargoria.

"I am really glad that I am recovering well now after that accident and everything looks fine," Kamworor told Capital Sport.

"I have already started my rehab training and currently, I am doing mostly gym work and indoor cycling to improve my endurance. I am hopeful that I will be able to get back on the road soon and take the training a step higher," he added.

He still remains hopeful that he will get a competitive race to test himself by the end of the year, despite the calendar being shredded by the COVID-19 pandemic which caused stoppages to various sporting activities including the New York Marathon and the World Half Marathon Championship where he was to compete.

"I hope that I can have maybe one race to try and gauge myself but at the moment it is not a priority. My target is to get very fit because the aim is to be 100pc fit for the Olympics. Tokyo is my dream and everything I am doing in preparation is geared towards that," Kamworor noted.

The 28-year old remains hopeful that sports in the country can be opened up so that he returns to his training base in Kaptagat to step up his training.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
