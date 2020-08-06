Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 457 New Cases, 17 Deaths

For five consecutive days, Nigeria has continued to record daily coronavirus infections below 500.

On Wednesday, 457 coronavirus infections were confirmed, two days after 288 cases - the lowest number since June 8 - were reported.

The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 44,890, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Wednesday's figure is slightly higher than the 304 cases reported on Tuesday.

The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was 17, pushing the total to 927.

About 14 people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Over 32,000 recoveries have been recorded so far.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 21 states:

Lagos-137

FCT-76

Plateau-40

Rivers-35

Enugu-34

Oyo-25

Abia-23

Delta-12

Edo-11

Ebonyi-11

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cross River-10

Kwara-10

Kaduna-9

Anambra-7

Ogun-5

Imo-3

Bauchi-3

Osun-2

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

Ekiti-1

Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease with 76 infections on Wednesday, taking the state's total to 15,511.

A total of 192 people have died in Lagos with over 13,000 recoveries recorded.

Abuja has had over 4,000 cases with 45 deaths to be Nigeria's second most impacted city by the virus.

Over 300,000 people have been tested thus far in the country of over 200 million people.