Kenya: Harambee Starlets Sensation Shilwatso Joins Spanish Top Tier Side Logrono

5 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets and Vihiga Queens forward Cynthia Shilwatso arrived in Spain on Wednesday ahead of completing a move to top tier side EDF Logrono.

The 20-year old forward arrived in Madrid in the evening before taking a two-hour bus ride to her new base Logrono, a distance of three and a half hours away.

"I am delighted to make this move and I think it is going to be a brilliant step in growing my career. I look forward to the challenge of playing in the top tier of Spain," Shilwatso said.

Former Kenyan international, now the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League manager Doreen Nabwire could not hide her excitement with the news of Shilwatso's move.

"This is a very good deal for her because it is in the top-flight and a long term deal. For her development, growth and experience, it is the perfect place and I want to wish her all the best," Nabwire told Capital Sport.

The Spanish women's league, cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to kick off next month, with teams currently in pre-season.

Her move comes just two days after another Kenyan international Elizabeth Katungwa completed a move to Swedish third tier side IF Dalhem where two other Kenyans, Christine Nafula and Mary Kinuthia ply their trade.

Shilwatso's move follows a growing list of Kenyan women footballers making inroads out of the country.

Striker Esse Akida plays in Turkey with Besiktas, midfielder Corazone Aquino in Portugal with Atlético Ouriense as well as keeper Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingotsi who are in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, striker Mwanahalima Adam is also working her way to join Swedish top tier side IF Djugarden.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.